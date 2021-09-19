‘Kisan cards for fishermen soon’

It will kill Pulicat lake, say fishermen

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan has said steps would be taken to provide houses to the fishermen of Pulicat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Mr. Murugan visited Pulicat Lake on Saturday and interacted with fishermen who submitted their request to him.

Private port’s expansion

Fishermen urged the Centre to stop the proposed expansion of a private port in their area as it would lead to the death of the brackish water Pulicat lake. Representatives from villages along the lake said opening of the bar mouth where seawater entered/exited the lake was vital for its existence.They wanted the bar mouth to be kept open permanently and sought the construction of a fishing harbour in the area.

The fishermen, many of whom had donated their land for the construction of the rocket launch centre at Sriharikota, wanted pattas to be issued in their names. “Without pattas in our names we cannot apply for the Prime Minister’s housing scheme,” said a fisherman. Mr. Murugan said that ₹26.85 crore had been sanctioned to stabilise the Pulicat estuary. He said steps would be taken to provide houses to the fishermen of Pulicat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He added that Kisan cards would be issued to all fishermen, including to those who did not own boats.

On the request for the construction of a fishing harbour in Pulicat, Mr. Murugan said if the State government submitted a proposal, the Centre would study it and take appropriate action.

Fisheries Director K.S. Palanichamy, Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese and Ponneri MLA Durai Chandrashekhar were present.

On Friday, the Minister visited Tiruvottiyur where work is on to construct a tuna landing centre at a cost of ₹200 crore.