Kiran Bedi’s removal was a belated decision, says Stalin

The removal of Kiran Bedi as the Puducherry Lt Governor was a belated decision, charged DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday. He said it was a great mistake to retain her in the position for so long since she “derailed the rule of the Constitution” and ridiculed democracy.

In a statement in Chennai, he charged that she had never allowed the duly-elected government to function, and created a crises on a day-to-day basis. “It is a farcical drama on the part of the BJP government [at the Centre] to remove her just three months before the Assembly election since it allowed her to function as a rival Chief Minister and crippled the development of Puducherry,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said her removal was a last-ditch attempt to cheat the people of Puducherry. “People will not forgive the BJP government’s act of using Ms. Kiran Bedi to play dirty politics,” he said.