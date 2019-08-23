Kiran Bedi urges women graduates to help in nation-building

Addressing young graduates at the 17th Graduation Day of Arcot Sri Mahalakshmi Women’s College, Villapakkam, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi said that women should continue their eduction till end of their lives.

She said that a woman should utilize her education for nation building and contribute towards building a healthy family. She also urged the graduates help others in adversity.

She said, “Every student should concentrate on listening skills where they can attain formidable heights.”

This year, 950 students graduated, among whom there were 14 wUniversity rank holders, two gold medallists and 96 M.Phil scholars