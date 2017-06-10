Kiran Bedi hits back at Narayanasamy

Hitting back at Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for asking the Raj Nivas to refrain from “irregular” requests for advance copies of letters and reports, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday alleged that it was tantamount to “obstructing” the duties of the Lt. Governor.

In a communication the other day, Mr. Narayanasamy had deplored what he termed attempts from the Raj Nivas to bypass the administrative hierarchy and cited the specific case of the Planning Secretary being asked to give a copy of vision document in advance. Stating that there was clear cut, laid down provisions regarding submission of proposals, forms, papers and files, Mr. Narayanasamy contended that departmental secretaries cannot and should not give any advance copy to the Lt. Governor. However, the Lt. Governor said that it was the Chief Minister who was “violating business rules”and “unnecessarily holding back speed in administration” through his communication to the Raj Nivas. To back her claim, Ms. Bedi cited Rule 21 (5) of the Rules of Business of Puducherry (1963) which stated, “The Administrator may call for papers relating to any case in any department and such a request shall be complied with by Secretary to the Department concerned who shall simultaneously inform the Minister in charge of the department of the action taken by him”.

‘Complying with norms’

Arguing that it was the administrator who approves financials, service matters, contracts, matters of security of state and appointment of committees, Ms. Bedi said, “Hence calling officers for discussion or papers, is exactly for the purpose. And is within the laid down business rules.” “If files or matters under consideration are not properly scrutinised and understood how will it help in proper implementation?” she countered.

Meanwhile, sources in government contended that when faced with a request for documents/files from the Raj Nivas, the secretary of the department concerned had to submit them through the clearly stipulated government channels — Chief Minister, Minister and Chief Secretary.