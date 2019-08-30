Tamil Nadu

King’s College Hospital of London may set up branches in T.N.

London: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar witnessed the MoU between ISDC and Government of Tamil Nadu held in London. Photo: DIPR

Pacts inked for upgrading skills of medical professionals, disease control

The functioning of the call centre of the London Ambulance Service was part of the tour.

Tamil Nadu has been in the lead with regard to the control of communicable diseases in India. The status of infectious diseases was being continuously monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. For improving the implementation of the programme, the government exchanged a letter of intent with London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. This included vector control measures and treatment protocols for diseases such as dengue and malaria, a release said.

