Kindergarten, play schools in Tamil Nadu allowed to resume classes

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holding a review meeting on COVID-19 situation, at the Secretariat on Saturday

CHENNAI

12 February 2022 16:54 IST

Restrictions on organising exhibitions have also been lifted

Kindergarten classes in nursery schools and play schools are allowed to resume, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday. He made the announcement after a meeting in the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 and Omicron situation across the State.

Apart from that, the restrictions on organising exhibitions have also been lifted.

However, only 200 persons would be allowed to attend wedding and wedding-related events. As for funerals, only 100 persons would be permitted to take part . They would be in force from February 16 and March 2. The restriction against organising social, cultural and political meetings would continue.

“Except for the above mentioned, all other restrictions that were imposed for controlling the spread of COVID-19 are being lifted,” the Chief Minister said in an official release.

He pointed out that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases that stood at 30,744 on January 22 this year fell to 3,086 on February 11 and added: “Medical infrastructure is kept ready for offering medical treament to those affected.” Mr. Stalin also reiterated his request calling upon the general public to take vaccination for COVID-19 and urged them to wear facemasks while in public places.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Ambu and senior officials were present at the meeting held in the morning.