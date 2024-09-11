Kin of victim alleges police inaction on complaints of sexual harassment

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) has ordered the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police to investigate why no action was taken on complaints of sexual harassment lodged by a woman with the Kalpakkam and Mamallapuram police between 2021 and 2022.

The case involves a Scientific Assistant in the General Services Organisation, one of the constituent units of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, who reported sexual harassment at her workplace. Frustrated by the lack of action from the police, the victim’s brother, an advocate, filed a petition under the Right to Information Act, 2005, seeking details on the progress of these complaints. Not satisfied with the responses from both the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the First Appellate Authority (FAA), he escalated the matter to the TNIC.

During the proceedings, the PIO/Additional Superintendent of Police who appeared for Chengalpattu district informed the TNIC that a case had been registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman in 2021. However, the victim’s brother countered this by stating that the harassment continued beyond that incident and that his sister had submitted five additional complaints to the police between July 2021 and March 2022. The police denied having received these further complaints.

The petitioner was given one week to produce copies of the complaints sent to the Kalpakkam and Mamallapuram police. Following the TNIC’s instructions, he provided evidence by submitting copies of the five complaints.

After considering arguments from both sides, Chief Information Commissioner M. Shakeel Akhter directed the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police to investigate why no action was taken on the five complaints. Should the probe confirm police inaction, he instructed the Superintendent to initiate disciplinary action against the erring officers.

Mr. Akhter also ordered that appropriate action as per law be taken on the complaints and a report on the same be submitted to both the petitioner and the commission within one month from the date of the order (September 4, 2024).

