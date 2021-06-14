‘Kin of remand prisoner refuse to accept body’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was on Monday informed by the State that the family members of remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano, who was killed in Palayamkottai Central Prison by a few inmates on April 22, had not accepted the body, even after over one and a half months of conduct of the post-mortem.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the court could not pass orders on relief sought by the family members till they received the body, and adjourned the hearing till June 22.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Pavanasam, the father of the deceased, who sought a judicial inquiry into the death of his son.

The court again asked the petitioner’s counsel to advise the petitioner properly. The family members had not complied with an earlier order of the court directing them to receive the body and perform the last rites.

Muthu Mano, a history-sheeter, was arrested along with his associates after they allegedly attempted to murder two persons. He was remanded in Palayamkottai Central Prison where he was murdered. At least six prison staff were suspended following the incident.