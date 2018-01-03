Kin of man missing in Malaysia petition district administration

RAMANATHAPURAM

T. Gulsar Beevi, mother of T. Mohamed Yaseen (25), has sought the intervention of the State and Central governments to trace her son, who was to about board a flight in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to return home on December 22 and went missing.

Accompanied by family members, Ms. Beevi submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer S. Muthumari here on Wednesday, urging her to take up the issue with the State government and help trace her son.

Mystery shrouded the missing of Yaseen as he called his mother at Ananthur near R.S. Mangalam in Tiruvadanai taluk and his uncle in Kuala Lumpur on December 22, stating that he had reached Kuala Lumpur and would proceed to the airport after participating in Friday prayers in a mosque, she said.

However, an hour later, his phone was found switched off and he could not be traced since then. He was to board Malindo Air flight to return home with his uncle in Kuala Lumpur to attend a wedding in the family at Ananthur. After waiting in vain, his uncle boarded the flight and arrived here the next day, she added.

Ms. Beevi said Yaseen had been working in a supermarket, run by his uncle’s son at Butterworth in Penang for the past four years and was returning home after cancelling his visa permit.

A resident of Ananthur, who was working in Butterworth, told the family that he had seen off Yaseen after he boarded a bus to Kuala Lumpur on December 21, said Mohamed Thaiyub, his maternal uncle who had come to the Collectorate.

Yaseen was in regular touch with his mother and never complained of anything. His father was employed in Saudi Arbia, Mr. Thaiyub said.

Through a relative, a complaint was lodged with Malaysian police on December 23 but there had been no feedback yet from them, he said.