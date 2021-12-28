Kin of deceased constable donate ₹2 lakh for his batchmate

In a moving gesture, the family members of a deceased constable, Kandeeban, donated ₹2 lakh from the ₹23 lakh given to them by Khaki Uthavum Karangal of the 2011-batch constables to a batchmate, Syed Abudahir.

Kandeeban from Poondi near Appanthirupathi here joined the police force in 2011 and was posted as Traffic Constable in Chennai. He died of heart attack in May 2021.

The group of constables who are running Khaki Uthavum Karangal to help their batchmates and their families mobilised ₹23.33 lakh for his family. The fund was handed over to Kandeepban’s wife Indumathi and his parents by Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran on Tuesday.

The family members came to know about one of Kandeeban’s batchmates, Syed Abudahir, posted in Armed Reserve Police of Madurai Rural District, suffering from kidney ailment.

They volunteered to donate ₹2 lakh from the fund raised by the batchmates towards Mr. Abudahir’s kidney transplant.