Kin of college student refuse to accept body

They demand legal action against police, ₹1 cr. as compensation

Family members and relatives of college student Manikandan, 21, who died on Sunday under mysterious circumstances, refused to accept the body from Mudukalathur Government Hospital on Monday.

Manikandan was taken to Keezhathooval police station for interrogation after he did not stop his bike at a check post on Saturday. His mother claimed that the police called her and sent her son, who looked weak and tired, with her.

“The police had beaten my son, which led to his death,” she charged and demanded that the police should be booked for murder. Until the authorities initiated action, the family members said, they would not accept the body.

Though senior officials, including Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and DRO Kamatchi Ganesan, held talks with the family members, the issue was not resolved.

Meanwhile, Forward Bloc members and some BJP functionaries staged a demonstration near Mudukulathur bus stand demanding action against the police and termed the death of Manikandan a murder by the police.

The family members demanded registration of murder case against the police personnel, ₹1 crore from the government as compensation and a government job to one of the family members.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Karthik said the police had conducted the probe with Manikandan in a professional and fair manner. There were records available in this connection. His mother was called to the police station and informed of the reasons for questioning him. Since he was a student, the police had not registered a case, but told them to produce the documents for the two-wheeler and take the vehicle the next day.

His death was not due to torture or physical assault as claimed by the family members. Even the preliminary post mortem report had not given any such indicators, he said, adding, “We will wait for the final report to come.”

The police had done their duty as per norms, the SP added.

The body of the youth is now kept at Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital.