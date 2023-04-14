Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened in June as ‘Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus’

April 14, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The upcoming Kilambakkam bus terminus being built at a cost of ₹393.74 crore will be named ‘Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus’ and opened for public use by June, P. K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to the discussion on the Budgetary demands for CMDA, the Minister announced a slew of infrastructure development initiatives to be taken up by the body.

To facilitate the operation of private buses from the Kilambakkam bus terminus, which is to be developed as a multi-modal transport hub, the Minister said a private bus parking facility will be built at a cost of ₹29 crore in Varadarajapuram near Outer Ring Road.

Inside the Kilambakkam bus terminus, a park will be developed at a cost of ₹8 crore. The Ayanancheri-Meenakshipuram Road, adjoining the bus terminus, will be widened to a 60 feet road at a cost of ₹7.5 crore. The bus terminus being built in Kuthambakkam will be developed as per international standards at a cost of ₹60 crore, the Minister said.

Cycle track and foot over bridge

A cycling-cum-walking track will be developed for a distance of five kilometres from Neelankarai to Akkarai along the east coast at a cost of ₹5 crore. The city will also get two new foot-over bridges in Anna Nagar West and Anna Salai.

At the Anna Salai - Dams Road - General Patters Road junction, a foot-over bridge will be constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore. On the 100 feet road in Anna Nagar West, a foot-over bridge with escalator facility will be built at a cost of ₹15 crore to benefit the public and the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya located nearby.

App for multimodal ticketing

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, who is in-charge of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), said a mobile application would be developed in consultation with other departments concerned to enable the public plan their journey and buy QR code-based tickets that can be used across buses, suburban trains and metro rail.

Other announcements made by Mr. Sekarbabu, included the beautification of space under four flyovers in Villivakkam, Retteri, Padi and Vadapalani. Beach near Tiruvottiyur will be developed for a distance of five kilometres at a cost of ₹30 crore to benefit residents of north Chennai.

A wellness centre for differently-abled people and a dialysis centre will be built at a cost of ₹10 crore in Kondithoppe. A May Day park in Chintadiripet will be developed further at a cost of ₹5 crore.

To compensate the owners of properties with heritage structures, where development is restricted, CMDA will offer them transferable development rights certificates, the Minister added.