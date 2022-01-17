Kids’ satirical show ‘belittling PM’ under scanner: BJP

Chennai

17 January 2022 00:02 IST

‘Minister L. Murugan has taken cognisance of the show’

A satirical show involving children, aired on a private Tamil satellite television channel has run into a controversy with BJP State president K. Annamalai stating that the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, has taken cognisance of it.

Mr. Annamalai tweeted on Sunday evening that a “TV reality show” was under the scanner for airing certain scenes, “belittling the Prime Minister.”

He said Mr. Murugan contacted him and enquired about the ‘reality TV show’. “He has assured action would be taken. My thanks to him,” the BJP leader said.

Demonetisation mocked

In a video clip of the show, which has gone viral since, two children donning the roles of a king and a Minister, discuss mockingly about a fictional country ‘Sindhia’, where the unnamed ruler demonetised currency, hoping to crack down on black money. The ruler was described as unpopular and unwelcome in the southern part of the country.