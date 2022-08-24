Kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh dies in Chennai

A 23-year old kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh, who visited Tamil Nadu to take part in a national championship, died here.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan paid floral tributes to the mortal remains on Wednesday and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Yora Tade from Arunachal Pradesh was in Tamil Nadu to take part in the Wako India National Kickboxing Championship 2022. The kickboxer was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai where he died. The Minister visited the hospital premises and paid floral tributes.