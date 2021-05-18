Ki. Ra to be cremated with state honours

Stalin condoles writer's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of writer Ki. Ra. and announced that State honours would be accorded during his funeral.

"The death of Ki. Rajanarayanan known as Ki.Ra. among those in the literary world is an end to stories from the karisal (arid) land. We have lost the best storyteller in Tamil," Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

"Mother Tamil has lost one of her identities. Who will console her? His fame would live so long as this land remains and so long as literature from karisal land exists," the CM said.

In his tribute, the CM said that the writer has not died but continued to live in the form of his works. Mr. Stalin also announced that State honours would be accorded during the writer's funeral.

In another statement, Chief Minister Stalin announced that the legendary writer's statue would be installed in Koilpatti in his honour. He also announced that the school at Idaiseval where the writer spent his school days would be renovated, besides constructing a hall there to display his works and old photographs.

Ki Ra's mortal remains being taken to Kovilpatti

The carriage bearing the mortal remains of Tamil litterateur Ki. Rajanarayanan (Ki Ra) was accorded full State honours on Tuesday in Puducherry before it was taken to the author's native village of Idaiseval near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

The 98-year-old doyen of Tamil literature and Sahitya Akademi awardee had breathed his last at his home in Lawspet late on Monday night. He has been residing here since 1989 after he was appointed Professor of folklore at the Pondicherry University.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, who visited the residence to pay last respects, said the demand from Tamil writers to convert the litterateur's home into a memorial library would be duly considered.

Condolences and tributes poured in from people from the realms of politics, literature, culture and academia.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed his grief over the demise of the writer. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said in the death of Ki. Ra the world of literature has lost an eminent thinker, writer and essayist.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who visited the writer's home to pay homage, later said in a condolence message that the literary world had lost one of its great sons.