Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women

February 27, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The actor turned politician is presently a member of the BJP’s national executive committee

The Hindu Bureau

Khushbu Sundar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar from Tamil Nadu has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women. She is presently the member of the BJP’s national executive committee.

In a social media post, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai congratulated Ms. Sundar on behalf of his party and further said it was a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights.

The actor, who is also a film producer and television presenter, joined the DMK initially and later moved to the Congress and was the national party’s spokesperson. She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested as the party’s candidate in Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in 2021 and lost to DMK’s N. Ezhilan.

