Khushbu scotches rumours of joining BJP

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:10 IST

Says she will be staying with the Congress

Actor-politician and Congress party’s national spokesperson Khushbu rubbished speculation that she was joining the BJP and said she was not going away from the Congress. BJP circles were agog with speculation that Ms. Khushbu was likely to join the BJP.

She told The Hindu that she was not going to respond to baseless rumours.

“Every few months, rumours are spread that I am going to join one political party or the other. This rumour that I am joining the BJP has been doing the rounds on and off since 2014,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, Ms. Khushbu took part in a TNCC rally to condemn the gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh. “If I was planning to join the BJP, why would I go on a protest rally to condemn the BJP?” she asked.