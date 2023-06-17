Khushbu appeals for expediting action on crimes against women

June 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Khushbu Sundar, a member of the National Commission for Women, on Saturday met the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) K. Shankar and appealed for expediting investigation in cases filed for crimes against women.

According to her, around 700 cases had been filed in Tamil Nadu since 2021 for crimes including demand for dowry and harassment. She said that she was referring to the cases that were filed after the NCW forwarded the complaints, received from the victims, to the Tamil Nadu police for further action.

“However, these cases still remain open and we do not know what is the progress,” she said, adding that the NCW had taken suo moto cognisance in 26 cases and forwarded them to the State police.