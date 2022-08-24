Khushbu, Alagiri slam release of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts

National Executive Member of the BJP and actor Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday condemned the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case.

In a tweet, the BJP leader demanded that justice be delivered, and that no man involved in the crime should go free. “A woman who is raped, assaulted and brutalised, and her soul scarred for life, must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free,” she said, adding that the release of the convicts was an insult to humankind and womanhood.

“#BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies. Period,” Ms. Khushbu tweeted.

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri slammed the BJP for their release. “Nothing can be more terrible than this. At the same time, those who sought justice for Bilkis Bano, such as Teesta Setalvad, R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, have been imprisoned. They have not been convicted in any case till date, but were arrested for allegedly indulging in a conspiracy,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the time to teach the BJP an appropriate lesson for supporting people who indulged in violence against women was not far away.