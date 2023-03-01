ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge to meet Dalit professionals, activists and members of civil society

March 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

All India Congress Committee president is in Chennai to participate in the 70th birthday celebrations of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: -

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Chennai to participate in the 70th birthday celebrations of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will meet professionals and human rights activists from the Dalit community and other members of the civil society on Thursday to discuss various issues and problems faced by the Dalits in Tamil Nadu and the steps that could be taken by the party to resolve them.

Speaking to The Hindu, the All India Congress Committee SC wing chairman, Rajesh Lilothia, said, “This is a follow up programme to Bharat Jodo Yatra. We hope to continue our outreach to Dalit activists, human rights activists, OBCs, minorities and many other members of the civil society. It will be an opportunity to discuss various issues with the Congress president Mr. Kharge,”

Mr. Lilothia said many accomplished members of the civil society have also expressed their willingness to work for the Congress party. “We would like it to be a free and an open discussion,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC wing head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, said the group would comprise of SC/ST unions, civil society activists and like-minded individuals and also feature personalities, like singer T.M. Krishna.

