HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kharge to meet Dalit professionals, activists and members of civil society

All India Congress Committee president is in Chennai to participate in the 70th birthday celebrations of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

March 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: -

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Chennai to participate in the 70th birthday celebrations of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will meet professionals and human rights activists from the Dalit community and other members of the civil society on Thursday to discuss various issues and problems faced by the Dalits in Tamil Nadu and the steps that could be taken by the party to resolve them.

Speaking to The Hindu, the All India Congress Committee SC wing chairman, Rajesh Lilothia, said, “This is a follow up programme to Bharat Jodo Yatra. We hope to continue our outreach to Dalit activists, human rights activists, OBCs, minorities and many other members of the civil society. It will be an opportunity to discuss various issues with the Congress president Mr. Kharge,”

Mr. Lilothia said many accomplished members of the civil society have also expressed their willingness to work for the Congress party. “We would like it to be a free and an open discussion,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC wing head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, said the group would comprise of SC/ST unions, civil society activists and like-minded individuals and also feature personalities, like singer T.M. Krishna.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.