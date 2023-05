Kharge, Siddaramaiah invite Stalin for swearing-in ceremony

May 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday spoke to DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the phone and invited him for the ceremony on May 20, when the newly-elected Congress government would be sworn-in in Bengaluru. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.