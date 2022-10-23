Kharge should focus on forming anti-BJP front: Thirumavalavan

A third front should not be allowed to take shape, he says

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday urged Mallikarjun Kharge, the new Congress president, to bring together political parties to form an anti-BJP front.

Mr. Kharge has taken over as Congress president at a critical juncture. A third front should not be allowed to take shape, he told reporters in Chennai.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said ‘Bharat Rashtra Samiti’ (BRS) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had a different view, but he had made this request to him during the launch of BRS. “Mr. Rao is also anti-BJP. I hope he also agrees to forming a united force to take on the BJP, to ensure that the anti-BJP votes are not split,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said on November 6, VCK is planning to distribute one lakh copies of Manusmriti to the public to demonstrate the ill effects caused by it to the society. “We will publish the aspects about what it says about women and ‘shudras’ and distribute it,” he added.

He also said the State government should look at the possibility of further investigation based on the reports of Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry into the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters.

All those responsible for Thoothukudi firing must be punished, he said.