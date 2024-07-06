GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KFC India claims chicken safe as per FSSAI norms

Updated - July 06, 2024 12:38 am IST

Published - July 06, 2024 12:37 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Following revocation of food safety licence of a KFC outlet in Thoothukudi, KFC India has said that it sources high quality oil and chicken from reputed suppliers in the country and all necessary safety standards are adhered to. 

On July 4, District Food Safety Officer Mariappan led a raid in a KFC outlet in Velavan Hypermarket complex and found an additive called magnesium silicate synthetic used in cooking oil. 

As per a release from the official, this synthetic additive is prohibited for use in cooking oils. The officials confiscated 18 kg of synthetic magnesium silicate and 45 litres of old cooking oil purified with it. Additionally, they seized and disposed of 56 kg of pre-prepared chicken that had exceeded a 12-hour limit since preparation.

In response, KFC India on July 5 said in a statement that it is committed to following the best practices and international standards while cooking. It claimed that use of the synthetic additive is approved by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

“With respect to the recent media reports, we would like to clarify that the use of magnesium silicate as a clarifying agent is approved as per FSSAI; and all KFC chicken including marinated chicken is completely safe for consumption after cooking, as per FSSAI norms,” KFC India said.

KFC India further said that it is actively engaging with the concerned authorities for swift and effective resolution of the issue.

