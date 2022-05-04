Key Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Erode Corporation council meeting to be held today.
- LIC employees to protest against its Initial Public Offer.
- With the start of peak summer days popularly referred to as ‘Kathiri Veyil’, searing heat will persist in the State and the mercury level may rise by 2 or 3 degrees Celsius above normal in some areas. Scattered rains that may be heavy in few places may bring solace from simmering heat.
- The federation of government doctors calls for a detailed inquiry on how and why the Charaka oath was administered in Madurai Medical College.
