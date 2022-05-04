Key Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 04, 2022 09:32 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

With LIC’s IPO offer, LIC employees to protest in the State today | Photo Credit: Reuters

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Erode Corporation council meeting to be held today. LIC employees to protest against its Initial Public Offer. With the start of peak summer days popularly referred to as ‘Kathiri Veyil’, searing heat will persist in the State and the mercury level may rise by 2 or 3 degrees Celsius above normal in some areas. Scattered rains that may be heavy in few places may bring solace from simmering heat. The federation of government doctors calls for a detailed inquiry on how and why the Charaka oath was administered in Madurai Medical College. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



Our code of editorial values