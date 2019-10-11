Key suspect in Lalithaa Jewellery heist surrenders

One of the key suspects in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist, Suresh of Seerathoppu in Tiruvarur district, surrendered on Thursday before a judicial magistrate court at Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district.

The surrender of Suresh comes a week after he escaped on being chased by a police team at Tiruvarur. His accomplice Manikandan was apprehended with a share of the stolen jewellery, weighing over 4 kg, during the chase. Manikandan was subsequently arrested after being subject to detailed questioning by special teams of the Tiruchi city police. Along with Manikandan, the Tiruchi police had also recently arrested Suresh’s mother Kanakavalli.

Suresh, who came to the court in the morning to surrender, had to await his turn till evening to appear before the magistrate. Judicial Magistrate (in-charge) M. Vignesh Prabhu remanded him in judicial custody till October 14. Thereafter, he was taken to the Tiruchi central prison with police escort.

Following Suresh’s surrender, the Tiruchi city police have decided to take him under their custody for questioning, said police sources.

Police teams are also on the look out for the suspected mastermind, Murugan, a close relative of Suresh.

The special teams conducted a search at Vengur, on the outskirts of Tiruchi city, following information that Murugan had stayed in a house there. The houseowner, on seeing news reports, had informed the police, besides showing the rental agreement purportedly signed by Murugan, sources said. Murugan, it is said, had stayed there some time ago.

However, the police said Murugan’s whereabouts were still not known. As part of their investigation, a couple of teams had gone to Bengaluru in search of clues, after it came to light that Suresh had married a woman hailing from the city. The teams held detailed enquiries with the in-laws of Suresh, in Bengaluru, before returning.