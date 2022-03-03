  1. Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Durai Kumar to hold a press meet after handing over ₹33 lakh-worth stolen mobile phones to owners.
  2. HC Madurai Bench to hear a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to complete a road connecting Thuvariman with Paravai in Madurai as per the original alignment.
  3. BJP to stage demonstration in front of the collectorate in protest against deletion of names from the electoral rolls during delimitation of ward in Chidambarapuram village panchayat.
  4. Jallikattu today at Idaiyathur village in Pudukottai district.
  5. Several Indian students including many from Tamil Nadu crossed Ukraine border and reached Hungary. They are waiting for special flights to India.