Top news developments in Tamil Nadu on March 3, 2022
- Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Durai Kumar to hold a press meet after handing over ₹33 lakh-worth stolen mobile phones to owners.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to complete a road connecting Thuvariman with Paravai in Madurai as per the original alignment.
- BJP to stage demonstration in front of the collectorate in protest against deletion of names from the electoral rolls during delimitation of ward in Chidambarapuram village panchayat.
- Jallikattu today at Idaiyathur village in Pudukottai district.
- Several Indian students including many from Tamil Nadu crossed Ukraine border and reached Hungary. They are waiting for special flights to India.
