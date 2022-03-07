Key news developments in Tamil Nadu today

The Hindu Bureau March 07, 2022 09:04 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Commissioner of Railway Safety for Southern Circle Abhai Kumar Rai to conduct safety inspection in the newly electrified Palani-Pollachi-Palakkad Town railway section. The weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a low-pressure area over the same region. Light to moderate rains at a few places across the Stare. Chief Minister Stalin to lay the foundation for furniture park in Thoothukudi. He will also inaugurate a 22mw solar plant at SPIC complex and visit Nagercoil. Read more on Tamil Nadu here.



