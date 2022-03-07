  1. Commissioner of Railway Safety for Southern Circle Abhai Kumar Rai to conduct safety inspection in the newly electrified Palani-Pollachi-Palakkad Town railway section.
  2. The weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a low-pressure area over the same region. Light to moderate rains at a few places across the Stare.  
  3. Chief Minister Stalin to lay the foundation for furniture park in Thoothukudi. He will also inaugurate a 22mw solar plant at SPIC complex and visit Nagercoil.