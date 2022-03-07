Key news developments in Tamil Nadu today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Commissioner of Railway Safety for Southern Circle Abhai Kumar Rai to conduct safety inspection in the newly electrified Palani-Pollachi-Palakkad Town railway section.
- The weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a low-pressure area over the same region. Light to moderate rains at a few places across the Stare.
- Chief Minister Stalin to lay the foundation for furniture park in Thoothukudi. He will also inaugurate a 22mw solar plant at SPIC complex and visit Nagercoil.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.