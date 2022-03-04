Key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

The Hindu Bureau March 04, 2022 09:39 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out on March 4, 2022

Chairs being readied for the new Mayor and the Deputy Mayor in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out on March 4, 2022

Important news developments to watch out for today Mayors / Deputy Mayors of Corporations and Chairpersons of Municipalities to be elected today across Tamil Nadu. Presidents of Town Panchayats will also be elected. Tight security deployed at Annavasal Town Panchayat in Pudukottai district for indirect election of president and vice president. Police provide security to AIADMK councilors as per HC direction. CII is organising a Tamil Nadu Economic Conclave 2022 with the Theme “Tamil Nadu: $ One Trillion Economy by 2030 - Business & Government Working Together” as part of the CII Tamil Nadu Annual Meeting in Chennai today. HC Madurai Bench to hear the case pertaining to the allegations that teachers paid bribes for the posting and transfer of their choice and counselling was based on corrupt activities. V.K. Sasikala on a private visit to offer prayers in Viswamitra temple at Vijayapathi near Kooda koodankulam and Subramaniya Swami Temple at Tiruchendur. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



Our code of editorial values