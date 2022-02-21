Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on February 21, 2022

The State registered a voter turnout of 60.70% in the recently held local body polls | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Police step up security in Coimbatore ahead of the counting of votes for the urban local body polls slated tomorrow. Regional Science Centre, Coimbatore to conduct ‘SCoPE for All’ science fair from February 22 to 28. Forest department to conduct plastic clean up along Nilgiris mountain Railway. Triplicane police have launched an investigation into the murder of a 36-year-old DMK functionary Madan on Pallavan Salai in Chennai. MSMEs in Tamil Nadu who felt that the Union Budget did little to solve their problems are now looking forward to the State budget. MSMEs across Tamil Nadu will be expressing their concerns and putting their requests in front of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan today. Repolling in five wards today; The counting of votes polled during the urban local body elections is scheduled in 268 centres across the State tomorrow. Arrangements are being made by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission in these centres. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by the police seeking cancellation of bail granted to YouTuber Sattai Duraimurugan. Police say that he has violated bail conditions. Tirunelveli Collector to meet press on Nellai Porunai Book Fair. Press meet on science exhibition in District Science Centre in Tirunelveli.

