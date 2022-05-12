Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. The autopsy for the tusker which was found dead near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district will be conducted today.
2. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate Thennampalayam fish market constructed under Smart Cities Mission in Tiruppur
3. Chief Minister through video conference to inaugurate Kodiveri combined water supply scheme
4,. HC Madurai Bench while granting bail to accused arrested for illegal possession of liquor bottles and banned tobacco products directs them to deposit some amount to government schools so that adequate toilets and bathrooms could be constructed in the schools..
5. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to launch welfare programs in Madurai city
6. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to chair a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Authority in the Secretariat in Chennai today.
7. Additional buildings in the PHC with modern facilities in Tirupatur will be opened on Thursday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.