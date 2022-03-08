Key news developments in Tamil Nadu today

In this 2016 photo, S. Yuvaraj, the prime accused in the case, being taken to the Namakkal court. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 08, 2022 09:09 IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

1, Gokulraj murder case: Special court in Madurai to pronounce the quantum of sentence imposed on the 10 people convicted for the offence

2. Jallikattu to be held at Lakshmanapatti village in Pudukottai district.

3. Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to inaugurate urban job scheme in Tiruchi City.

4. Doctors with Apollo Hospitals will depose before Arumughaswamy Commission probing Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death.

5. Chennai Corporation Councillors to conduct ward-level grievance redressal system.

6. Namm palli, namm perumai programme to be launched, school education minister participates.

7. International womens Day celebrations to be held in Chennai.