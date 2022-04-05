Key news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu todayApril 05, 2022 10:22 IST
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Periyar Samathuvapuram and lay foundation stone for SIPCOT industrial park in Tindivanam
A four-member fact finding committee on elephant deaths to visit forest areas in Coimbatore
Dharapuram Government Hospital has set a record by performing three total knee replacement surgeries in the month of March
AIADMK to protest against hike in property tax. Ex-CM Edappadi K.Palaniswami to lead AIADMK protest against property tax hike in Tiruchi
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to pronounce orders in the anticipatory bail petition filed by a government aided school teacher from Madurai. Following complaint of sexual harassment by two women teachers, the police have registered a case against him
Chithirai festival begins in Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple with flag hoisting in Madurai
Petrol prices crosses ₹110 per litre and diesel crosses ₹100 per litre in Chennai