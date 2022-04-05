Key news developments from Tamil Nadu today

The news developments to watch out for in Tamil Nadu on April 5, 2022.

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Periyar Samathuvapuram and lay foundation stone for SIPCOT industrial park in Tindivanam

A four-member fact finding committee on elephant deaths to visit forest areas in Coimbatore

Dharapuram Government Hospital has set a record by performing three total knee replacement surgeries in the month of March

AIADMK to protest against hike in property tax. Ex-CM Edappadi K.Palaniswami to lead AIADMK protest against property tax hike in Tiruchi

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to pronounce orders in the anticipatory bail petition filed by a government aided school teacher from Madurai. Following complaint of sexual harassment by two women teachers, the police have registered a case against him

Chithirai festival begins in Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple with flag hoisting in Madurai

Petrol prices crosses ₹110 per litre and diesel crosses ₹100 per litre in Chennai