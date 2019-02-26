Key establishments exempted

Following the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s order to crack down on building plan violations, the Kodaikanal Municipality resorted to a lock-and-seal procedure. However, with the Master Plan for Kodaikanal yet to be revised, certain establishments were given relief till then.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and G. R. Swaminathan heard a batch of petitions that sought relief for an interim period. Considering the plea, the bench allowed educational institutions, residential buildings, government buildings, hospitals, banks, small shops like bakeries, grocery stores, small eateries and saloons to be exempted for now.

However, it instructed the municipality to go ahead with the lock-and-seal procedure with regard to lodges, cottages, hotels and resorts built in violation of the building plan. It further added that even religious establishments should not be spared if they were built in violation of the plan. Be it temple, mosque or church, those built in violations of the plan had to be locked and sealed, the court said.

The State had informed the court that the violators were identified, following the crackdown on them. The court, taking into account the submissions, wondered if Kodaikanal was burdened with people from all over pouring in to settle down in the town. Maybe, there should be a regulation on settlement in Kodaikanal, it said.