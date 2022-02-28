Kew news developments in Tamil Nadu today

The Hindu Bureau February 28, 2022 10:49 IST

Important news developments to watch out for, in T.N. on February 28, 2022

Job working power loom weavers of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts staging a protest on Monday | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Here are the important news developments in Tamil Nadu today District Collectors of Tiruppur and Coimbatore to hold meetings with power loom job working weavers and master weavers on the wage issue for the job workers. Press meet by the chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association on the high prices of cotton that is a matter of concern to the textile value chain. Press meet by Coimbatore Hoteliers Association on keeping the restaurants open till 10 pm. Pollachi MP writes to the Union Minister of External Affairs seeking immediate evacuation of students who are stuck in Ukraine. The road to the Nilgiris via Mulli on the T.N.-Kerala border will remain closed for tourists, says Forest Department. Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to protest in Salem condemning the arrest of former minister Jayakumar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release autobiography of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to interact with members of trade and industry as part of budget outreach programme in Chennai. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi to meet Tamil Nadu Congress Committee functionaries at Congress party State headquarters in Chennai in the evening. Weekly grievances redressal meet at collectorate to begin as model code of conduct lifted. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in Doordarshan Budget Conclave in Chennai in the afternoon. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the petition filed by a woman seeking custody of her child. The Virudhunagar Child Welfare Committee has taken over the custody of the child as she had not followed the rules while giving the child for adoption.



