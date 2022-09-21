Kerala’s Parambikulam dam shutter damaged, Tamil Nadu begins works for replacement on war footing

One of the three shutters of Parambikulam reservoir in Palakkad district of Kerala remains damaged. Water Resources Organisation of PWD of Tamil Nadu, which is the custodian of the dam has commenced works on September 21, 2022 to replace the completely shutter. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One of the three shutters of the Parambikulam dam in Palakkad district of Kerala was damaged around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, resulting in a flow of 16,000 cusecs of water towards Athirapally.

Water Resources Organisation (WRO) of the Public Works Department of Tamil Nadu have commenced works on war footing to repair the damaged shutter. Though the dam is in Kerala, the maintenance of the same rests with Tamil Nadu. Chief Engineer - Operations and Maintenance team had reached the dam site in Palakkad district.

The shutter which is usually raised by 10 cm, automatically opened for the entire height of 25 ft. Engineers with the WRO pointed out that a chain cut, resulted in the counter-weight resting on the shutters, thus opening it.

Of the dam’s total height of 72 ft, the storage as on Tuesday night was 71.45 ft and close to 5 tmcft of water would drain into Kerala while the remaining 12 tmcft would remain intact.

Having commenced the restoration works, the WRO officials said the dam shutter would have to be completely replaced and it would take about three to four weeks.

The shutter would be replaced before October 20, before the North East monsoon intensifies, they added.