Kerala’s digital re-survey: T.N. seeks report from forest officials in Theni

So far, no work is going along inter-State borders, says report

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 20:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it has directed the Theni district administration to send reports continuously from forest rangers as to whether Kerala government's digital re-survey is being undertaken along the inter-State borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, there has not been any work relating to Kerala's digital re-survey along the inter-State borders, according to report received from District Forest Officer, Theni, Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Kumar Jayant said, in an official release.

Referring to statements made by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in this regard, Mr. Jayant reiterated that officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala would discuss and then undertake a joint field inspection of areas along the inter-State borders with regard to Kerala's digital re-survey.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kerala’s Assistant Director (re-survey) in Thodupuzha wrote to Assistant Director (survey) in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, seeking a convenient date, place and time for a discussion on a digital re-survey of areas in Chinnakkanal, Sathurangapparai, Karunapuram and Santhanparai, the release said. After keeping ready all the relevant records, the date and time for the participation of senior Survey Department officials from Theni district for that meeting would be conveyed by the district administration, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app