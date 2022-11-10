Kerala’s digital re-survey: T.N. seeks report from forest officials in Theni

So far, no work is going along inter-State borders, says report

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it has directed the Theni district administration to send reports continuously from forest rangers as to whether Kerala government's digital re-survey is being undertaken along the inter-State borders.

So far, there has not been any work relating to Kerala's digital re-survey along the inter-State borders, according to report received from District Forest Officer, Theni, Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Kumar Jayant said, in an official release.

Referring to statements made by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in this regard, Mr. Jayant reiterated that officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala would discuss and then undertake a joint field inspection of areas along the inter-State borders with regard to Kerala's digital re-survey.

Kerala’s Assistant Director (re-survey) in Thodupuzha wrote to Assistant Director (survey) in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, seeking a convenient date, place and time for a discussion on a digital re-survey of areas in Chinnakkanal, Sathurangapparai, Karunapuram and Santhanparai, the release said. After keeping ready all the relevant records, the date and time for the participation of senior Survey Department officials from Theni district for that meeting would be conveyed by the district administration, it said.