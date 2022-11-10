Tamil Nadu

Kerala’s digital re-survey: T.N. seeks report from forest officials in Theni

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it has directed the Theni district administration to send reports continuously from forest rangers as to whether Kerala government's digital re-survey is being undertaken along the inter-State borders.

So far, there has not been any work relating to Kerala's digital re-survey along the inter-State borders, according to report received from District Forest Officer, Theni, Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Kumar Jayant said, in an official release.

Referring to statements made by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in this regard, Mr. Jayant reiterated that officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala would discuss and then undertake a joint field inspection of areas along the inter-State borders with regard to Kerala's digital re-survey.

Kerala’s Assistant Director (re-survey) in Thodupuzha wrote to Assistant Director (survey) in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, seeking a convenient date, place and time for a discussion on a digital re-survey of areas in Chinnakkanal, Sathurangapparai, Karunapuram and Santhanparai, the release said. After keeping ready all the relevant records, the date and time for the participation of senior Survey Department officials from Theni district for that meeting would be conveyed by the district administration, it said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 8:48:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/keralas-digital-re-survey-tn-seeks-report-from-forest-officials-in-theni/article66121072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY