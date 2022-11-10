Kerala’s digital re-survey: Dhinakaran urges T.N. to act

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 17:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday expressed concern over the digital re-survey being undertaken by the Kerala government along the borders of Tamil Nadu.

In a series of social media posts, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to reports claiming that Kerala was attempting to take control of certain areas in Tamil Nadu, and condemned such alleged attempts by the neighbouring State.

He said Tamil Nadu should not accept the digital re-survey by Kerala, which had refused to share lands with Tamil Nadu during the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. “Kerala, which has been encroaching [on] areas in Tamil Nadu gradually, has attempted to take control of all those areas,” Mr. Dhinakaran alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the DMK government of not having taken any action in this regard, Mr. Dhinakaran wondered whether it would wake up to this issue or give up the lands to Kerala, where its ally is running the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app