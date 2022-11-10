Tamil Nadu

Kerala’s digital re-survey: Dhinakaran urges T.N. to act

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday expressed concern over the digital re-survey being undertaken by the Kerala government along the borders of Tamil Nadu.

In a series of social media posts, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to reports claiming that Kerala was attempting to take control of certain areas in Tamil Nadu, and condemned such alleged attempts by the neighbouring State.

He said Tamil Nadu should not accept the digital re-survey by Kerala, which had refused to share lands with Tamil Nadu during the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. “Kerala, which has been encroaching [on] areas in Tamil Nadu gradually, has attempted to take control of all those areas,” Mr. Dhinakaran alleged.

Accusing the DMK government of not having taken any action in this regard, Mr. Dhinakaran wondered whether it would wake up to this issue or give up the lands to Kerala, where its ally is running the government.


