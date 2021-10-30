Kerala trying to deprive rights of Tamil Nadu in Mullaperiyar dam issue, Vaiko alleges

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 11:44 IST

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, on Saturday alleged that the Kerala government is trying to deprive the rights of the Tamil Nadu people in the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

In a statement, he alleged that political parties and politicians in Kerala were spreading false information about the dam’s safety. The Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments should work towards strengthening their relationship, which is their primary duty. People of Tamil Nadu are ready to offer all possible help to the people of Kerala, Mr. Vaiko said.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had directed that the water be stored up to 142 feet in Mullaperiyar dam, and any water above 142 feet will go to the Idukki dam in Kerala. The storage level at Idukki dam should be reduced to 455 feet from 555 feet during the monsoon season after issuing a red alert, Mr. Vaiko urged.