Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiters to meet soon to discuss water disputes

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart soon in Chennai to discuss various inter-state water disputes pending between these States, Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppanan said in Chennai on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Mr. Karuppanan said the meeting between the Chief Ministers was expected soon in Chennai. However, he did not elaborate further.
He also said the Kerala government has approached the Tamil Nadu government for necessary clearances for constructing a guest house in Kanyakumari district.
Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan was also present.
