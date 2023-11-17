Kerala suspected Maoists encounter | Intensified vehicle checks continue at T.N.-Karnataka border

November 17, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - ERODE

Intensified vehicle checks at Tamil Nadu’s border with Karnataka at three places in Erode district continued for the third consecutive day, to prevent suspected Maoists from escaping.

A Kerala police special forces Thunderbolt team exchanged fire with suspected Maoists in the Uruppumkutty forest in Karikkottakary, in Kerala on November 13, after which five suspected Maoists escaped into the forest area. Of the five, A. Sathosh alias Ramesh is from Pollachi taluk and K. Vasanth alias Ramesh is from Ranipet. The other two are from Kerala and one is from Karnataka.

Following the incident, security has been enhanced in the States while the district police strengthened security at the check-posts at Karapallam, near Hasanur, Bargur in Anthiyur taluk and at Bharathipuram in Talavadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles, both personal and commercial entering Tamil Nadu from Karnataka and exiting, are being checked round-the-clock. Also, people living in villages on the inter-State border areas in Talavadi and Bargur Hills were shown the photographs of the Maoists and were asked to alert the police if they saw them, or saw strangers in their vicinity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.