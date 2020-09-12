Kerala seeks more details on Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme

Secretary-level committee discussion ‘extremely positive’, says T.N. official

At a meeting of the secretary-level committee on inter-State water issues, held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Kerala sought more details from Tamil Nadu regarding the proposed Pandiyar–Punnampuzha diversion scheme.

Disclosing this after participating in the day-long talks on a host of inter-State river water issues, K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary (Public Works) of the State government, who led Tamil Nadu’s team in the negotiation, said the discussion was “extremely positive”.

The Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme, aimed at diverting water from the Devala-Punnampuzha river systems, that empties into the Arabian sea, eastwards, will be a multi-purpose project. According to an estimate, nearly 14 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) is wasted annually.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have also agreed to interact more frequently and facilitate the smooth exchange of information in matters pertaining to river-water sharing, including the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).

The committee on inter-State water issues was formed by the two States after Chief Minister-level talks last September. The meeting sought to establish a cordial atmosphere, wherein talks on the complex water-sharing issues could be taken forward.

Water diversion

As the scheme was originally proposed in the 1960s, and several changes had taken place since, Kerala wanted details regarding the present proposed site of the dam [which will come up in the territory of Tamil Nadu], water availability and storage.

The required information would be furnished within a week, Dr. Manivasan told The Hindu.

Friday’s discussions also touched upon cooperation between the two States in matters pertaining to flood management in Kerala river basins during monsoon. Following heavy rainfall in August this year, Kerala had requested Tamil Nadu to draw more water from dams that are part of the PAP agreement and the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki to ease the rising river water levels here.