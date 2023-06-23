Kerala Governor says his duty is to protect the Constitution 

June 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Governor’s constitutional duties are different from that of elected members and the duty of a Governor is to protect the Constitution, said Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan.

Mr. Khan spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 8th International Peace Conference organised by Sri Vishnu Foundation in Chennai on June 23.

On the perception that Governors represented the central government he said, “We live in a democracy. Everybody has a right to give expression to their views. There is no problem with what they are saying. What I will be concerned with [is] not the statements they are making but that I perform my constitutional duties. And my constitutional duties are different from the elected governments. My constitutional duty is to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,” he said.

On the tussle between the elected government and the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, he said of prime importance is that the “dignity of academics is respected”. “Nobody is interested in the functioning of the university. In university there is a certain dignity about academics. That dignity of academics must be respected,” he said.

He also recalled the Supreme Court verdict when Jayalalithaa was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu without having qualified as MLA.

“In the case of Tamil Nadu when Jayalalithaaji was sworn in as Chief Minister at a time when she was not qualified to become MLA, the honourable Supreme Court said, and I am quoting, ‘The will of the people as expressed through majority party can prevail only if they are in accordance with Constitution and law.’ And therefore the appointment of her as CM and administration of oath was struck down by the Supreme Court. So, the will of the majority must prevail. But only when it is in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.

To a question on elected members in the State wanting the Chief Minister to be the Chancellor of universities, Mr. Khan said, “They are entitled to their views... but [I] wonder why they want to have universities? They can change them to departments. There will be no need for a Chancellor. But if you want to have your universities and their degrees recognised by the world then you will have to tell the world that there is no executive interference in the universities. Otherwise, nobody will recognise your degrees,” he said.