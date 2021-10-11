Kerala government ropes in former T.N. bureaucrat

CHENNAI

11 October 2021 00:31 IST

Santhosh Babu will helm the apex body for IT

Santhosh Babu, who retired voluntarily from the Tamil Nadu government and joined Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, has been appointed as Managing Director of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).

The Kerala government has appointed him to the post for one year in the rank, status and pay-scale of Principal Secretary.

Mr. Santhosh Babu, who will take charge on Monday, said, “Kerala is the best when it comes to e-governance and I will see what best value addition I can do.” Earlier, he was the Principal Secretary in Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology Department, and was instrumental in drafting the e-security policy, the rural BPO policy and the e-governance policy, among others. He was also instrumental in setting up India’s first rural BPO, FOSTeRA, in Tamil Nadu.

KSITIL is a public limited company formed under the Kerala government’s information technology policy for the development of information technology and information technology-enabled services special economic zones, and information technology townships and parks.