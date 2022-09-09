Kerala declines allocation of power from upcoming KKNPP phases

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have sought tariff details for finalising their requirements

Kerala has said it does not require any allocation of power from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Units III and IV (1,000 MW each), while Puducherry has said it would require 50 MW. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have sought tariff details for finalising their requirements.

Tamil Nadu had recently written to the Union Ministry of Power seeking 100% allocation from Units III and IV for catering to the increasing power demand and also stated that the power demand scenario is on the increase at a higher rate in the State among the southern States, post the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on Tamil Nadu’s request, the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), under the Central Electricity Authority, had sought comments from other constituent States and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

KKNPP Unit III is expected to be commissioned by May 2025 and Unit IV is expected to be commissioned by December 2025.

At the 193rd meeting of SRPC’s Operation Coordination Sub Committee, the States had communicated their requirements.

Tamil Nadu had also pointed out that being home to KKNPP, it had been providing all necessary facilities for the functioning of the existing stations, and commissioning activities of the units under construction.

About 1,150 MW out of the total capacity of 2,000 MW had been allocated to Tamil Nadu from Units I and II of KKNPP.