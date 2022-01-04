Kerala Congress functionary detained at Coimbatore airport

KSBA Thangal was possessing a revolver and seven live rounds; Peelamedu police are investigating

KSBA Thangal, a Congress functionary from Kerala and former chairman of Pattambi municipality in Palakkad district, was detained at Coimbatore international airport on Tuesday for possessing a revolver and seven live rounds in his luggage.

Police sources privy to the development said he arrived at the airport to board a flight to Bengaluru, which was scheduled for departure at 6.55 a.m. As the staff scanned his luggage, they found a revolver and seven bullets, following which they alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The CISF personnel picked Mr. Thangal up for inquiry, during which he reportedly claimed that he was not aware of the presence of the revolver and bullets in his luggage. Preliminary investigations revealed that he did not possess any valid documents to carry the revolver. The weapon was not in working condition, the police sources said.

He was handed over to the Coimbatore city police for further investigation. Peelamedu police are investigating the case.